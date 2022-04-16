 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hard to figure out the truth

I have fond memories of watching the show "To Tell The Truth" and trying to figure out who the liars were. Little did I know that show was preparing me for the current gubernatorial race here in Nebraska.

Did Jim Pillen hire illegals or didn't he? Did Charles Herbster pay his taxes or didn't he? Someone is telling the truth here ... and someone is lying. But who is it? Unfortunately, the sad truth is we'll never know. A word to the wise: "One lie is enough to question all truths."

Jay Marshall, Lincoln

