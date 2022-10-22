 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hall is change we need

As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since moving here -- some good, some bad -- but right now things are worrisome to those of us who live here and raise a family.

Skyrocketing food prices, fuel prices and crime are my top concerns. Food insecurity is growing, and our local food banks and charity organizations are being overwhelmed because of the need. More and more people cannot afford the basics, and those that usually give cannot afford to do so because of inflation.

Fuel prices are crippling our local businesses by raising costs across the board and as more and more people only buy the essentials they need to get by business slows and layoffs are inevitable, which leads to more people needing help.

Shootings and violent crime are on the rise in our great city and this is hitting all areas of Lincoln. Respect for our law enforcement is at an all-time low, and more and more officers are leaving with no replacement, leaving our city vulnerable.

Our current leadership is failing us and a change is needed. We need people like Cameron Hall to meet these challenges and act upon them in a way that makes our city safer, more affordable and a place where people of all walk can succeed. Cameron Hall supports these things and he has my vote and support.

Aaron M. Herold, Lincoln

