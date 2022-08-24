Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

In ancient Greece there was a conspiracy to undermine common sense. Common sense tells us that if you want to go to a bar, you can go to a bar.

But some philosophers said you can't get to the bar. Since philosophers are the traffic directors of thought, this theory had to be taken seriously (or in one case they just killed the guy and went on in blissful ignorance).

What is the theory that caused such a hubbub? Why can't we get to the bar?

According to the mathematician and logician Zeno, the reason you can't get to the bar (or any other place) is because you must first go halfway to the bar. So what, you say. Just go the next half to the bar.

The problem is that you must first go halfway again. You probably see the problem. Every time you go halfway, you must go another half the distance again and again and again in an infinite regress. It never ends, so you can't ever get where you want to go. Sounds logical.

By now you probably think that common sense should be followed and philosophers should get an honest job and stop bothering us with their conspiracy theories. It is not good to live just in your head and ignore what everyone else believes to be true. Go out and talk to people who might not agree with you.

See you at the bar. We'll talk.

David McCreary, Lincoln