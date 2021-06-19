Letter: Guns don't make society safer

Gun advocates like Perry Pirsch often use misleading statistics and faulty reasoning to defend their position ("A case for constitutional carry," June 2).

Comparing raw gun deaths to auto fatalities is like comparing the health risks of alcohol versus bread A more meaningful one between guns and cars would be fatalities-per-hour-used. With this, guns would be seen to be much more dangerous than cars.

The claims that an armed public is "a polite society," a "deterrent" to crime, and "a price we pay for living in a free society" are also faulty. If these were true, then the Mexican countryside, the streets of Mogadishu, Iraq and Afghanistan should be the most free and polite places on earth -- this is obviously not the case.

Japan, with virtually no guns in circulation, should be a brutal tyranny with high crime and a crude, rude populace -- instead, it's just as free, and much more safe and polite, than the U.S.

The addition of "lawful" to the claims is no help. Besides being vague to the point of meaninglessness, I ask this: How many murderers, mass shooters and domestic terrorists had no criminal record prior to their crimes?