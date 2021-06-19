 Skip to main content
Letter: Guns don't make society safer
Letter: Guns don't make society safer

A custom-made semi-automatic hunting rifle with a high-capacity detachable magazine is displayed at a gun store in Rocklin, Calif. California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, including a ban on the type of high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the nation’s three most recent public shootings, which claimed nearly three dozen lives. 

 Associated Press file photo

Gun advocates like Perry Pirsch often use misleading statistics and faulty reasoning to defend their position ("A case for constitutional carry," June 2).

Comparing raw gun deaths to auto fatalities is like comparing the health risks of alcohol versus bread A more meaningful one between guns and cars would be fatalities-per-hour-used. With this, guns would be seen to be much more dangerous than cars.

The claims that an armed public is "a polite society," a "deterrent" to crime, and "a price we pay for living in a free society" are also faulty. If these were true, then the Mexican countryside, the streets of Mogadishu, Iraq and Afghanistan should be the most free and polite places on earth -- this is obviously not the case.

Japan, with virtually no guns in circulation, should be a brutal tyranny with high crime and a crude, rude populace -- instead, it's just as free, and much more safe and polite, than the U.S.

The addition of "lawful" to the claims is no help. Besides being vague to the point of meaninglessness, I ask this: How many murderers, mass shooters and domestic terrorists had no criminal record prior to their crimes?

A gun makes the transition from law-abiding citizen to public menace very quick and easy, which is why we need serious, rigorous gun safety regulations in place and should not allow "carry," concealed or open, in public places.

Thomas Kiefer, Lincoln

