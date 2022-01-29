 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun story missed key elements

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

A Jan. 20 news story ("Lincoln, Omaha law enforcement testify against "constitutional carry" gun bill") pointed to criticisms of an op-ed that I wrote with Sen. Tom Brewer that appeared in the Omaha World-Herald.

The article labeled me as a “gun rights advocate,” not a researcher who has held academic positions at Wharton, Stanford, Yale and the University of Chicago and worked in the U.S. Department of Justice. The article also failed to note that the criticisms arose from gun control groups (Newtown Action and GVPedia).

These groups claimed I “padded” the list of academic studies that show the benefits of concealed carry and did so by including studies that didn’t actually study concealed carry. But people shouldn’t take my word for it -- I provided a link to all the studies so that people could check them out.

People are also reading…

As to the research I cited being “error-filled,” these were all peer-reviewed studies in academic journals. Neither of my gun control advocate critics has ever published anything in an academic journal.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld “challenged” the research I presented by Professor Carl Moody, who shows constitutional carry reduces violent crime and police deaths. Morfeld wanted to focus only on firearm homicides, which includes defensive, justifiable homicides. But murder and self-defense are two very different things.

In any case, for all states that had adopted constitutional carry by 2018, firearm homicides also declined.

John R. Lott Jr., Missoula, Montana

President, Crime Prevention Research Center

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Distric…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

I'm an old guy (94) in a retirement home. We have a wide range of backgrounds and opinions here, and I don't speak for anyone else, but I find…

Letter: It's someone else's turn

Letter: It's someone else's turn

I have been a faithful supporter of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry since he was first elected in 2004. For the most part, his voting record has reflect…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News