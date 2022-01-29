 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun restrictions help no one

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I've got questions for Omaha and Lincoln law enforcement officials who oppose constitutional carry. How does it make it "harder" to seize guns from criminals if constitutional carry is passed (Do you think the criminal cares if it is law or not?)

I carry my firearm open without "training," but concealed carry requires training?

If open carry is legal in Nebraska, why do you have to have a conceal carry permit in Omaha to carry open?

There are too many excuses for not allowing constitutional carry. The law-abiding citizens go through background checks to buy firearms; criminals don't.

Explain to me why crime rates in Kansas City went up just because they have constitutional carry? All crimes go up because criminals have no moral values and couldn't care less about what a law says.

Don't punish or try to restrict what a law-abiding citizen should be so easily able to do. Look at all the states that have seen through this and passed a law that truly doesn't restrict our Second Amendment rights. I'm tired of all the excuses.

Bruce Armstrong, Scottsbluff

