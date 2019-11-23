{{featured_button_text}}
I agree with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's signing of the ordinance to require guns locked in a car to be kept out of sight while the vehicle doors are locked.

With the rise of auto thefts seen in Lincoln recently because of the weather change and people warming their cars in the morning, I believe it is a necessary, precautionary measure to be taken.

Responsible carriers should be practicing this already, but it needs to be emphasized during these times. 

Nyamal Gatwech, Lincoln

