I agree with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's signing of the ordinance to require guns locked in a car to be kept out of sight while the vehicle doors are locked.
With the rise of auto thefts seen in Lincoln recently because of the weather change and people warming their cars in the morning, I believe it is a necessary, precautionary measure to be taken.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Responsible carriers should be practicing this already, but it needs to be emphasized during these times.
Nyamal Gatwech, Lincoln