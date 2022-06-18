Letter: Gun lobby wielding power

The Journal Star carried an article -- "Bacon, Smith reject gun bills" (June 10) -- concerning Nebraska U.S. Reps Don Bacon and Adrian Smith voting against HR7910, which would have increased the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 and reduce the maximum magazine capacity to 15 rounds. If their votes were not so tragic, the rationale for his opposition voiced by Bacon would be laughable.

He apparently believes that raising the age limit would do “little to nothing” to prevent gun violence. He chooses to disregard the fact that the shooters in both Uvalde and Buffalo were 18 years of age and were able to legally purchase these weapons. Neither shooter had any record of either mental health issues or prior criminal activity, so the tried-and-true “rationale" that gun violence is only a mental health issue falls flat.

Those such as Mike Flood state that Congress should focus on issues such as mental health (again!) and school security. What would measures to enhance school security do for victims in grocery stores, movie theaters, nightclubs, concerts, etc.? Absolutely nothing.

Let’s be honest about this. As Susie Linfield observed recently in the New York Times, we have “… children whose right to grow up has been sacrificed to the right to bear arms.” This was sadly true after Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland, and is again being played out after Uvalde. The power and money of the gun lobby apparently are more meaningful to many politicians than the lives of the many victims of gun violence.

William Davenport, Lincoln

