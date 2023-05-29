Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Yes, we do have the right to bear arms. The Second Amendment does not say anything about the type of arms. An AR-15 was not even a thought at that time. A bazooka, a bayonet, a machete is a weapon. So, hiding behind a 200-year-old concept is rationally unsound.

Condolences and words of sympathy sound very hollow to those affected. Much money comes from the NRA and other interest groups to support elections. How many people must suffer the opinions of a minority.

Placing harmful weapons in the hands of mentally ill and allowing the guns that are only meant to kill in large numbers is a question of conscience. Every time there is a mass shooting, Congress is also responsible as are those who vote for the support of loose and concealed carry gun laws.

Please, rethink this and have laws that are sensible concerning gun purchase policies and the types be purchased. People with guns need to be held responsible, be mentally sound, have a permit and a course in how to use and store guns safely. We all need to be responsible to the kids in schools, the people in crowds and each other. Life is fragile enough.

Sincerely, with life in mind.

Margaret Rickers, Lincoln