The escalating suicide rate among children, specifically teenagers, has been in the news lately. If this is not an alarming subject for Nebraskans and their "good life,” something is seriously wrong.

Now, many of the “good life” lawmakers with all of their infinite wisdom, are pushing LB77, the constitutional carry bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer along with 26 co-sponsors.

Supposedly, LB77 recognizes that a law-abiding adult who is already legally allowed to carry a concealed firearm can do so without obtaining government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government fees, red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

Where are the adults in the room? By passing this type of legislation, the floodgates will open and guns will find their way much more easily into the hands of teens.

Yes, the gun lobby is alive and well in our Legislature.

LB77 is very wrong for Nebraska.

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland