I would like to encourage all state Senators to vote "no" on LB77. This bill would allow the carrying of concealed handguns without a permit and no longer require individuals to take required gun safety training.

Owning guns is not illegal in our country, thus we have protected the right to bear arms. Because we are a civilized society we have laws that are designed to protect citizens. Current laws and regulations, such as requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon and attend a safety training, were implemented to maintain some element of safety for the general population.

These existing laws are there for a reason. They just make sense. Since implementing lax gun laws Missouri has seen a 25% to 47% "increase in firearms homicides and a 23.5% increase in firearms suicides," according to Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.

We Nebraskans value life enough not to move forward with this law. In addition to an increase in violence and death, this law will be bad for businesses in Nebraska if individuals become fearful of going out in their communities.

In 1995 Connecticut passed a law requiring in person application for a permit to purchase a handgun and eight hours of gun safety training. This law resulted in a 40% reduction in gun related homicide in the first 10 years.

Invest in our community. Maintain existing gun laws in Nebraska. Senators should vote no on LB77.

Elizabeth Kagan, Lincoln