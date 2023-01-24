Letter: Guardian piece misses mark

The Journal Star's reprinting of an editorial by The Guardian regarding the future of the Catholic Church is incredibly disappointing (Jan. 17).

It is ridiculous and untrue (and easily disproven) that Benedict XVI failed to address the sexual abuse crisis while Francis rides in to the rescue. This Benedict bad/Francis good narrative in the secular media is disappointing, although certainly not surprising.

Even more laughable is The Guardian's belief that we need a "progressive Catholicism", rather than "taking pride in keeping a distance in the name of doctrinal purity." What The Guardian calls for already exists in The Church of England. What has that led to? If trends continue, the Church of England will cease to exist within 30 years.

If the Catholic Church took the approach The Guardian calls for, their fate would be the same. Perhaps that's what they want. Hold that view up to the Diocese of Lincoln, where doctrinal clarity has never stopped being emphasized. There are far more priests per capita, Mass attendance is substantially higher than in Christian communities or dioceses where the truth of doctrine is downplayed.

If the culture we live in is fulfilling to you, perhaps what The Guardian recommends is attractive. It's fortunate that in churches in Lincoln there is a rejection of the culture of greed, self-indulgence and hyper-individualism, and an embrace of the whole gospel, as disappointing as that may be to some.

Adam Schwend, Lincoln