Letter: Groene got it wrong on NU

Like Sen. Mike Groene, I, too, am a repentant University of Nebraska-Lincoln grad. After all, we’re ranked a pathetic 133rd in US News and World Report’s 2021 “National Universities.”

Go figure how we jumped ahead of academic deadbeats like Colorado State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Like Senator Groene, I expect better from our state university.

So, imagine my disgust with these results from a 2018 independent analysis of the university’s impact on our state.

Did you know one of every seven working-age Nebraskans holds an NU degree? Deplorable!

Did you know NU adds $12 million to Nebraska’s economy every day? Worthless!

Did you know university employees and students provide $100 million in charitable donations and volunteer work each year? Pitiful!

Finally, did you know NU employs 387 of Senator Groene’s constituents and injects $45 million annually in economic impact to his district? Irrelevant!

But hey, like the senator, I’m no cheerleader. I’m only stating the facts.

Jesse Starita, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0