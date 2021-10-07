Letter: Green Light or gaslight

After reading the Green Light Lincoln article ("Green Light benefits drivers," Oct. 1), I had to re-read it to see if it was covering the Lincoln, Nebraska, that I drive in. Apparently it was.

I would be interested in seeing the data used to reach the conclusions presented. Throwing statistics around like "spending 1.2 million fewer hours behind the wheel annually ... stopping at intersections 68 million fewer times ... reduction of 121,700 kilograms of greenhouse emissions and $23.7 million in annual fuel cost."

Statistics are not facts, contrary to what many in government want us to believe. I drive the streets, including those listed in the article as "improved."

Sorry, they're not improved. I would like to see a randomized survey of 1,000 Lincoln drivers with this question: Is driving in Lincoln today better than it was in 2016, before we spent $6.8 million? Yes or no. I would vote no.

Lyle Hervert, Roca

