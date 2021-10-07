 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Green Light or gaslight
0 Comments

Letter: Green Light or gaslight

  • 0
Traffic, 9.9

Afternoon traffic heads north on South 10th Street on Sept. 9. The Green Light Lincoln program has improved traffic flow throughout the city.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

After reading the Green Light Lincoln article ("Green Light benefits drivers," Oct. 1), I had to re-read it to see if it was covering the Lincoln, Nebraska, that I drive in. Apparently it was.

I would be interested in seeing the data used to reach the conclusions presented. Throwing statistics around like "spending 1.2 million fewer hours behind the wheel annually ... stopping at intersections 68 million fewer times ... reduction of 121,700 kilograms of greenhouse emissions and $23.7 million in annual fuel cost."

Statistics are not facts, contrary to what many in government want us to believe. I drive the streets, including those listed in the article as "improved."

Sorry, they're not improved. I would like to see a randomized survey of 1,000 Lincoln drivers with this question: Is driving in Lincoln today better than it was in 2016, before we spent $6.8 million? Yes or no. I would vote no.

Lyle Hervert, Roca

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News