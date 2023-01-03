Letter: Green energy not only concern

The Lincoln Electric System has provided reasonable, reliable energy to the Lincoln area for decades. According to a 2020 comprehensive study of all 50 states and 87 selected cities, "With an average residential bill of $82.85 per month, or $2.72 per day, LES is ranked 12th lowest overall."

Our current mayor is trying to undermine this by loading the board of directors for LES with like-minded human-induced climate change alarmists. You heard concern from council members Richard Meginnis and Tammy Ward who voted no on the mayor’s appointees. They are worried what the board will do to your monthly bill.

It’s reasonable to think the mayor’s board will be focused on the theory that somehow fossil fuels have caused global warming and that by driving up your energy costs, humankind will magically reverse all of the negative natural events that occur.

There is a cost to renewable energy and it’s driven rate increases around the globe. This is a vision of our future here in Lincoln if we allow this to continue. It is up to the citizens of Lincoln to determine if we allow this to continue.

Lyle Hervert, Roca