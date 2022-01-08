Letter: Great good in seeking similarity

On Jan. 8, 1881, was the birth of a child destined to be a man of great wisdom, a philosopher, a teacher, a historian, a dreamer, a visionary and a poet, so said Gov. Charles Thone. Lucile F. Aly commented that like the Magi of days past, there were wise men who gained knowledge by study and traveled a long distance to share their gifts, just like this man.
Hilda Petri Neihardt shared where she’d sneak quietly down the steps to the dining room to hear her mom and dad in discussion about art, beauty, meaning and all such things.
They all spoke 41 years ago in the rotunda of our majestic State Capitol for the Centennial dinner honoring John G. Neihardt. What an event. The nation’s first poet laureate believed in love, the satisfaction of good workmanship, the exultation of expanded moments of spiritual insight and in deep sleep.
In this most complicated world, I feel it’s very important to explore Neihardt's life and accomplishments as one who sought after racial similarity in the midst of diversity. Changing one word can change the world.
Ninety years ago, he encountered a man of total opposites, Nicholas Black Elk. He was old, near blind, illiterate and not even speaking the same language. Both were mystics and seekers. Both men are gone, but their spirits and brief encounter live on today powerfully and worldwide in Black Elk Speaks. It ranks as one of the top spiritual classics of all time.
Classrooms, corporations, leaders, politicians just need to ponder what a beautiful world, campuses, work atmospheres, communities and neighborhoods we can create when two people meet and seek the good, true and beautiful in the midst of diversity. I challenge you, in 2022, to seek similarity along with diversity and see what can happen.
Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha