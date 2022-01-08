Letter: Great good in seeking similarity

On Jan. 8, 1881, was the birth of a child destined to be a man of great wisdom, a philosopher, a teacher, a historian, a dreamer, a visionary and a poet, so said Gov. Charles Thone. Lucile F. Aly commented that like the Magi of days past, there were wise men who gained knowledge by study and traveled a long distance to share their gifts, just like this man.

Hilda Petri Neihardt shared where she’d sneak quietly down the steps to the dining room to hear her mom and dad in discussion about art, beauty, meaning and all such things.

They all spoke 41 years ago in the rotunda of our majestic State Capitol for the Centennial dinner honoring John G. Neihardt. What an event. The nation’s first poet laureate believed in love, the satisfaction of good workmanship, the exultation of expanded moments of spiritual insight and in deep sleep.

In this most complicated world, I feel it’s very important to explore Neihardt's life and accomplishments as one who sought after racial similarity in the midst of diversity. Changing one word can change the world.