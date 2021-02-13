Letter: Gratitude for vaccine efforts

The vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena that I attended was the most well-organized event of its kind that I have attended. If there were hitches, I saw none of them.

The volunteers are to be commended for their professionalism. It was obvious that each person working that day knew exactly what he or she was expected to do. Particular gratitude goes to the mayor's office and the Health Department, both offices that have sustained verbal abuse by the naysayers among us. They deserve our gratitude for paying attention to all the small details that made a huge difference.

I saw empathy in so many, who were trying to help people of a certain age, many of whom are feeble or anxious about being in such a large group. Thank you, volunteers, PBA staff, police who directed cars and all the workers. You are appreciated.

Jan Kauffman, Lincoln