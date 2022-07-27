 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grateful for Ricketts' work

As Gov. Pete Ricketts' term comes to a close, we wish to say how much we have appreciated his leadership. We're pleased with the way he has led the state conservatively, including a pro-life and pro-family perspective.

While property tax relief has not reached the level we all hoped for, he has definitely moved us in a significantly correct direction.

He kept the state open for business and encouraged us to remain courageous during the pandemic.

We appreciated Ricketts' efforts at securing our borders. His appointments have been in keeping with our conservative preferences. His business savvy has served the state well.

Perhaps the only reservations would be his overinvolvement in influencing the selection of his successor.

Governor Ricketts, thank you for serving the state of Nebraska well for these two terms.

Gary Schulte, Lincoln

