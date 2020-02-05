Letter, 2/6: Grateful for choice and support

Those, like me, who had abortions for whatever cause, are grateful for their understanding and willingness to take a public stand. They were fortunate to be able to find a legal medical provider.

Before 1972, some of us were forced to get abortions that weren’t legal. It’s sad that we in the U.S. are in such circumstances again for many women – the ones who can’t get information about nor afford to get to a provider who can help them.