Letter: Governors not keeping us safe

On Sept. 11, CBS news broadcast an intense and interesting tribute to the 2,918 people who died on 9/11 20 years before. The memories and pain of family members were clear. The heroism of individuals including first responders and people on Flight 93 who stormed the plane’s cabin and caused it to crash in Pennsylvania instead of the U.S. capital were amazing.

The men and women who joined the military, the CIA and police forces soon after and for over 20 years were amazing. Did we need to fight so many wars to stop terrorism? No, but they did.

People are safer from COVID-19 because of the heroes in companies and the FDA who researched, manufactured and administered vaccines and the people who urged mask wearing to slow the spread of the disease that has killed more than 600,000 in the U.S.

In contrast, complainers who pretend to be brave, refusing vaccinations and rejecting masks and the Republican governors who block mask mandates are shameful. The Constitution does not give them rights to stop safety steps that protect lives.

Gov. Pete Ricketts was joined in Nebraska last week by Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron Desantis. All three should resign along with contrary congressional representatives. Get vaccinated and wear a mask! And stop criticizing President Biden for doing a good job for us.

Richard E. Goodman, Lincoln

