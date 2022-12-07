 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Governors hurt the military

If it were my mission to overthrow the United States government, one relatively cheap, easy way might be to weaken its military’s effectiveness through mass sickness. To accomplish this I’d incite anti-military immunization discourse in its ranks.

To put some drive behind this movement, convince 20 Republican United States governors that immunizing our troops against COVID-19 is wrong. In turn they act to ban immunization of our American military serving all over a COVID-19-infected globe.

Consequently, our nation’s domestic and foreign security would be compromised with so many of our troops being laid up with the REPGOV-20 virus. Mission accomplished.

Dave Bauer, Lincoln

