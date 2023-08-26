Way back on July 31 the Journal Star told us that, “Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is sending more than 60 Nebraska Army Nation Guard soldiers to the U.S. and Mexico border to aid Texas authorities in their efforts to counter immigration and drug trafficking there.” Subsequent news stories have given us a larger picture of the situation, and that picture raises questions

According to the Nebraska Examiner on Aug. 11, the Texas governor has placed a 1,000-foot string of buoys in the river anchored to the bottom and equipped with sharp metal blades, which, we understand, is in violation of Mexican law. This is an extraordinarily cruel way to greet newcomers, and most of those crossing the river are attempting to legally seek asylum, according to Ruben Navarrette’s column in the Aug. 13 Journal Star.

We are also told that our governor has offered to pay for sending troops to Texas out of Nebraska’s COVID relief funds. The cost is estimated to be about $2 million. We understand that there are Nebraskans in need of that COVID relief. Just in the last week three members of our congregation were diagnosed. COVID is certainly not over.

As a member of the Lincoln Friends Meeting (Quakers), I have serious concerns about supporting Texas’ cruel policies and about using Nebraska relief money to fund that. I urge our governor to reverse this policy.

Margaret Vrana, Lincoln