Letter: Governor should leave UNL alone

I implore Gov. Pete Rickets to please stop attacking our own. "Ideological indoctrination?" What does that even mean?

Governor Ricketts chose to go to the University of Chicago. I chose to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. And as someone who actually went to the school, I can say, truthfully, that UNL does not "ideology indoctrinate" students.

UNL graduates a good number of conservatives, as it does liberals. I myself am a Reagan Republican, and I think Barry Goldwater understood what a Republican stood for.

I even left in my junior year for six years to join the military and fight in two Gulf wars. I came back and finished my degree, and never once was I shunned or looked down on by any professor, nor was I ever told my conservative beliefs were wrong.

Never once did anyone try to brainwash me or change my ideals. Instead, I was challenged to think for myself and develop my own ideals into a personal philosophy that I still adhere to today.

UNL reviewing hiring practices will not cause students to suddenly become liberal. And by attacking UNL, by saying it brainwashes students, the governor is more than a criticizing the faculty. It is also an attack on the students, saying they are weak-willed enough to be brainwashed.