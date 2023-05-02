Every time I see picture of Gov. Jim Pillen or a video on TV he is not wearing a tie. What a sloppy official of our great state. We may be a laid-back state, but shouldn’t our elected leader look more professional? Send him ties.
Pat Yahnke, Waverly
Tags
- Commentary
- Trade
- The Economy
- Politics
- Legislation
- Law
- Sexology
- Medicine
- Institutions
- Security And Public Safety
- School Systems
- Immunology
- Armed Forces
- Biology
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Job Market
- Administrative Law
- Sports
- Education
- Finance
- Banking
- Construction Industry
- Roads And Traffic
- Physics
- Linguistics
- Restaurant Industry
- Weapons
- Journalism
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Business
- Advertising
- Sociology
- Police
- Revenue Services
- Trains
- Transportation
- Religion
- Clothing Accessories
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!