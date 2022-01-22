 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Governor failing in health crisis
State of the State, 1.13

Gov. Pete Ricketts makes a thumbs up after delivering his annual State of the State address at the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts must wake up every morning and think, how can I undermine public health measures today? File a lawsuit? Validate vaccine hesitancy by promoting an absurd elementary school notion of “liberty?”

A decent man, a true leader, would do everything in his power to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Instead, he uses the power of his office to make things worse, i.e. trying to hinder the cities of Lincoln and Omaha in enacting a temporary indoor mask requirement that has proved to help slow the spread of disease.

Obstructing measures to prevent illness is the same as promoting illness. Please, Governor, Nebraskans are literally dying for you to get out of the way.

Barbara Pederson, Lincoln

