Letter: Governor failing in health crisis

Gov. Pete Ricketts must wake up every morning and think, how can I undermine public health measures today? File a lawsuit? Validate vaccine hesitancy by promoting an absurd elementary school notion of “liberty?”

A decent man, a true leader, would do everything in his power to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Instead, he uses the power of his office to make things worse, i.e. trying to hinder the cities of Lincoln and Omaha in enacting a temporary indoor mask requirement that has proved to help slow the spread of disease.