Letter: Governor doesn't understand plan
Letter: Governor doesn't understand plan

Ricketts

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/26/2021 - Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Let me see if I have this right. The United States and its citizens have spent over 200 years using and abusing, taking from, enslaving, stealing and generally oppressing minorities within our nation. So, Chancellor Ronnie Green and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln want to enact a plan to address diversity within the university for the betterment of the university and our state.

And Gov. Pete Ricketts is upset because he views this as making white people feel bad. Gee, Governor, this is all you got to feel bad about? 

Al Berndt, Lincoln

