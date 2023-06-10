I am writing to protest Gov. Jim Pillen’s words: “The will of the people of Nebraska prevailed,” regarding the passing of bills that trample the rights of the people of Nebraska.

Pillen is much like predecessor Pete Ricketts when he states he speaks for all Nebraskans. A truthful statement would be “my will and the Republicans' will has prevailed”.

Gov. Pillen, you do not speak for me.

Michelle Sarafian, Lincoln