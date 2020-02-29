Letter, 3/1: Governor cutting vital services

On March 9, Gov. Pete Ricketts will stand with a group of individuals to celebrate and promote inclusion in all areas of community life, by proclaiming March developmental disabilities awareness month.
This administration has cut funding to some of these individuals with some of the highest needs. He supports a president with a budget that cuts funding to our safety net programs that will directly affect these exact individuals.
HHS in its own manifesto declares person-centered planning and expresses the desire to have more shared living providers, which in theory would match the above proclamation. However, HHS used an algorithm to determine the cost of care, thus putting them into a box, depending on their level of care.
This is not person-centered, nor is it conducive to providing appropriate care. Not only have they cut funding, they have also put a limitation on the number of respite hours (breaks) a provider can use even though as a provider, I pay for my respite care replacement, and they are required to have the same training as myself.
As a 14-year provider considering a notice of termination, I have exhausted my attempts to reverse this injustice by following the administration's rules. Apparently it is not a requirement to return calls or emails, and when I applied for exception funding (also their format) the response was “the rate is the rate."
But by all means, Governor, take your pat on the back.
Susan Priest, Lincoln