Letter, 2/16: 'Government' right word for schools

If someone told me they are an institution funded by taxpayer dollars, owned and operated by state and local governments, with students, teachers, tenure and terrific retirement plans, I would conclude “you might be a government school.”

That’s why I scratched my head when Nebraska State Education Association president Jenni Benson reportedly complained that the phrase “government schools” is “wrong and misleading,” adding that “(t)his is Nebraska, not Russia.”

With respect, Nebraska’s public schools are every bit as government-owned as the Kremlin. The phrase “public” simply refers to the publicly owned and funded nature of the institution. If a student asked what that means, an honest response could not possibly divorce government from the explanation. In this context, “public” is an interchangeable descriptor for government-owned institutions.

For example, does anyone really think the phrase “public option” in the Democrats' health care proposals means anything other than “government option”?

This is really about cultivating opposition to school choice in Nebraska. Ricketts' apt description called attention to that issue, and the NSEA is opposed to any proposal that would break up the government monopoly on the delivery of education.