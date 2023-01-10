Letter: Government isn't a business

Here we go again: Another governor-elect is telling us he is going to operate our state government like a business.

Our government does not operate on profits and losses; the Legislature establishes laws and appropriates funds for the functions of our state.

Jim Pillen says he is going to do more with less. The state operates on a fiscal year basis from July 1 thru June 30 of each year; expenditures should not exceed appropriations with excessive spending or excessive savings. If the state is spending at a rate greater than it's funded spending stops or the Legislature is required to appropriate additional funds during a special session.

If there are excess funds on June 30 they are to be returned to the general fund for reappropriation and not forward-contracted. If Pillen wishes to curtail spending he needs to enforce these principles.

Pillen would like us to believe that he will objectively select a replacement for Sen. Ben Sasse. Pete Ricketts has already bought and paid for that seat. One further concern is why Pillen has retained most of Ricketts' administrators as if he intends for Rickets to continue as a shadow-governor.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln