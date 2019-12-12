Letter, 12/13: Government helps people in need

It is interesting Sen. Lou Ann Linehan states of her District 39 constituents, "What they want from government is to stay out of the way" ("Personality profiles," Dec. 9).

Do other Nebraskans feel this way? What about the farmers who receive government subsidies for crop insurance, flooding damage, etc? These same farmers may accept funds from the federal government because of President Trump's tariffs. What about the University of Nebraska's agricultural research related to improve farming techniques and methods?

I don't think that all Nebraskans want our central government to completely stay out of their lives. Recently, our citizens have endured tragic flood situations. We all need assistance at various times.

I am thankful that we live in a country where vulnerable citizens can count on assistance from our federal government when needed and appropriate.

Amy Birky, Lincoln

