Letter: Government drives inflation

Biden Inflation

President Joe Biden speaks March 4 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Our inflation rate has two or more major causes. President Joe Biden’s statement that “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore” shows Biden’s desire to ignore economic laws because they conflict with the Democrats' desire to establish a strong central government to control our economy.

Democrats are using Keynesian economics to provide COVID relief, and the new infrastructure law are both pumping massive amounts of dollars into our economy. This massive increase of money into our economy has reduced the value of every dollar in our economy. That is inflation!

Another major cause of our current inflation rate is Biden’s desire to base our economy on green energy. During the campaign, Biden said that neither petroleum nor coal would have a place in his administration.

Within two hours after being sworn in, Biden signed executive orders to limit our petroleum and coal production in favor of green energy. Biden’s problem with green energy is the current green-energy infrastructure cannot replace Biden’s intentional loss of carbon-based energy. Less than 1% of all vehicles in our country are electric. Biden is punishing 99% of U.S. residents because we have evaluated electric cars and found them not as reliable as gas powered cars or we cannot afford the cost of a new electric car.

Biden’s preference is to purchase oil from Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other oil-rich dictators rather than Texas or Alaska. Biden is increasing the wealth of oil-rich dictators rather than keeping that money in the U.S.

Richard Pullman, Hallam

