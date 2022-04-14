Letter: Government doesn't set prices

In response to Richard Pullman’s misunderstanding of global markets (“ Government drives inflation ”, April 1), he may be surprised to find that U.S. oil exports in January of this year were worth more than $7 billion, a slight increase over the previous month. The U.S. government didn’t export that crude: oil companies did.

Curiously, even as crude prices exceed $100 a barrel, domestic oil fields are not increasing capacity by turning up marginally profitable wells or by drilling new wells. A per-barrel price of $100 was once considered the price point which triggered such a production increase. Perhaps there is little incentive to do that when profits are at record highs.

So, the U.S. government does not and can not control the price of a barrel of crude oil. The global market does, which is to say it is decided by OPEC+. Whatever the federal government does has little effect on the international supply and demand, much less the resultant prices. Even if the XL pipeline were a reality, does anyone think the Canadian company would sell that toxic brew below market price? Or that oil companies drilling on public lands would sell that oil below market price? Not a chance. That’s business. Maybe the additional supply would lower prices by a percent or two. Maybe.