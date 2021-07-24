Letter: Governing or campaigning?

Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration sends over $50,000 of taxpayer money to a conman in India for death penalty drugs that will (thankfully) never be delivered.

Ricketts' administration signs a child-welfare contract with a Kansas outfit after their management spends generously on Cubs tickets; as it happens, that outfit can't do the job, and ends up costing us more than the other bidder would have.

For years, his administration turns a willfully blind eye to the toxic pollution put out by the AltEn plant.

Most recently, he sends Nebraska state troopers to Texas in response to a non-existent crisis, at a cost of $334,000.

Is there anyone in this state to whom it isn't abundantly clear that Ricketts is a self-promoting opportunist, who's using his office to burnish his conservative credentials for some future campaign, with precious little regard for the welfare of the people? Maybe in the next election we should try not voting for a Republican shill, just once?

Jordan Stump, Lincoln

