Letter: Got to be an easier way

A few years back, I inadvertently let my license lapse and at the same time misplaced it. So I went to the DMV to get my new license.

But before I could do that, I had to first get an old license (duplicate), complete with picture, then go back and sit down then go through the procedure to get the new license (handing them my still-warm-from-the-laminator new duplicate license), then got back in line where I was 15 minutes earlier and had another picture taken to get my new license.