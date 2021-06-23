 Skip to main content
Letter: Got to be an easier way
Letter: Got to be an easier way

New license plate

Kathy Bale checks out her new license plate on Tuesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles' 46th Street office.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I'd like to echo Steve Scharf's letter to the editor ("Bringing DMV to your door," June 17) with a frustratingly humorous example of government at work.

A few years back, I inadvertently let my license lapse and at the same time misplaced it. So I went to the DMV to get my new license.

But before I could do that, I had to first get an old license (duplicate), complete with picture, then go back and sit down then go through the procedure to get the new license (handing them my still-warm-from-the-laminator new duplicate license), then got back in line where I was 15 minutes earlier and had another picture taken to get my new license.

Surely there could be an easier way.

John Strain, Lincoln

