Letter: GOP trying to stop progress

Today's GOP has become the Great Obstructionist Party. Preventing anything good the Democrats might accomplish is literally the most important thing to them -- their constituents and this country itself be damned.

They’ve made “bipartisanship” a four-letter word. Of course, they’re willing to go to their home states to take credit for the stimulus packages they voted against.

They don't have decency. They don't have truth. They don't have patriotism. They don't have a desire to make this country better. They don't care about helping those who can't help themselves.

They don't care about people who don't have privilege and money and power. They don't care about education or poverty or starvation or homelessness or racism or incarceration or women or children.

They care about themselves, their bank accounts and their perceived power. Their hatred and greed and hypocrisy know no bounds. The reason the Republicans are voting against the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is because many of them are complicit, plain and simple.