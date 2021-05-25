 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP trying to change history
0 comments

Letter: GOP trying to change history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The current McCarthyism — Kevin’s, not Joe’s — engaged in by so-called Republicans, the latest iteration of “reality control” — "doublethink" in Orwellian newspeak — consists of playing tricks with reality.

Doublethink is the act of telling “deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them,” forgetting “any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again,” drawing “it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed,” and so denying “the existence of objective reality and all the while” taking “account of the reality which one denies.”

This perverse system of thinking’s definition appearing in Chapter 1 of Goldstein’s "The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism," which Winston Smith reads to Julia in George Orwell’s "1984," is the means by which Oceania’s controlling minority party arrests the course of history and thereby maintains its infallibility.

Now that Liz Cheney has dared to say Emperor Trump has no clothes and so has been skewered as an example to other Republicans, the doublethink message predictably to follow repeatedly is that no failed Trump-inspired violent insurrectionist attempt occurred at the Capitol Building to stop the certification of President Biden’s election victory and that the Republican Party, to save the nation, has instituted "election integrity," an illusion-as-reality based upon the Big Lie repeated ad nauseam by Trump starting months before the election.

This cockeyed state of affairs has to be ended now. It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee, Nebraska, and to turn the state blue.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans can do better
Letters

Letter: Republicans can do better

  • Updated

For the first time in my life, I voted a straight Democratic ticket in the city elections. I am strongly pro-life, lean towards small governme…

Letter: Insurance choice needed
Letters

Letter: Insurance choice needed

“… a senator who wanted no public option provision in the bill, carefully-tailored abortion language and Medicaid expansion only as optional f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News