Letter: GOP trying to change history

The current McCarthyism — Kevin’s, not Joe’s — engaged in by so-called Republicans, the latest iteration of “reality control” — "doublethink" in Orwellian newspeak — consists of playing tricks with reality.

Doublethink is the act of telling “deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them,” forgetting “any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again,” drawing “it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed,” and so denying “the existence of objective reality and all the while” taking “account of the reality which one denies.”

This perverse system of thinking’s definition appearing in Chapter 1 of Goldstein’s "The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism," which Winston Smith reads to Julia in George Orwell’s "1984," is the means by which Oceania’s controlling minority party arrests the course of history and thereby maintains its infallibility.