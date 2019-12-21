Letter, 12/22: GOP the party of law, order?

Let's review. The first two House members to endorse Trump are now convicted criminals. Ditto for his personal lawyer, longtime adviser, first national security adviser, campaign manager and deputy campaign manager.

Trump, who earlier paid $25 million to defrauded students of his "university," just paid a $2 million fine for ripping off his own charity, and three of his grown children have been ordered to undergo training on how not to rip off charities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Senate majority leader is openly colluding with Trump lawyers for the impending trial for which he will take an oath to be an impartial juror. And the outgoing governor of Kentucky pardoned hundreds, including a man who beheaded his ex-lover and shoved her remains into a barrel bound for a toxic waste dump, a child rapist, a man who murdered his parents at age 16, a woman who threw her newborn in the trash after giving birth in a flea market outhouse and a killer whose brother was a campaign donor.

Yet somehow the GOP again will convince tens of millions in 2020 it is the law and order party.

Only in America!

Daniel R. Moser, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0