Letter, 1/1: GOP not putting nation first

I call myself a Republican and center my views around Republican values. However, I do not support President Trump’s recent actions.

I do not believe that he stands for the morals of our party, and it’s truly a shame that conservatives across the country must now be associated with a man who rules with fear and stirs up hatred.

After tuning into the numerous testimonies that have taken place as part of the impeachment inquiry to date, including those of National Security Council Member Fiona Hill and David Holmes, a senior U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, I wonder once again -- where’s my party? These career civil servants offered evidence that our Republican president does not put the American people first.

I believe there are more Republicans out there who feel the same way I do. Are we truly more concerned about political consequences than we are about the total degradation of our moral values as a party?

We as Republicans, especially those with positions of power in Washington, need to demand more accountability in the White House. It was so disappointing to see the vote over impeachment this week directly split down party lines.

Please, Sen. Sasse, don’t let your vote be based only on party lines as you take up the issue in the Senate.

Heidi Applegarth, Elkhorn

