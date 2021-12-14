Letter: GOP hopefuls out of touch with present

"The ugly parts of American history should be taught. ... Racism must be rooted out."

Who do you suppose uttered those bursts of wokeness? Ernie Chambers? AOC? A critical race theory zealot? Not quite. Those are the words of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made those perceptive observations in an op-ed piece that appeared in newspapers across the state this past summer.

In the same piece, though, Ricketts scrambled away from that kind of awareness, crawling into the slumber of ignorance as he attacked CRT, which addresses the ugly racism Ricketts professes to worry about.

Recently, Ricketts has chosen to attack University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for his goal of improving diversity at the university. In trying to make UNL and the state more attractive to a greater number of people, Green is actually trying to "grow Nebraska," and in more than one sense.

Several Republican candidates are also trying to scare Nebraskans about CRT. Those candidates are suited, maybe, to govern a 1950s Nebraska.

That is not the leadership we need now.