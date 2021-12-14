 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP hopefuls out of touch with present
0 Comments

Letter: GOP hopefuls out of touch with present

  • 0
Ricketts steak fry, 09.12

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts introduces Former Vice President Mike Pence at the Nebraska Steak Fry on Sunday at Arbor Lodge.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

"The ugly parts of American history should be taught. ... Racism must be rooted out."

Who do you suppose uttered those bursts of wokeness? Ernie Chambers? AOC? A critical race theory zealot? Not quite. Those are the words of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made those perceptive observations in an op-ed piece that appeared in newspapers across the state this past summer.

In the same piece, though, Ricketts scrambled away from that kind of awareness, crawling into the slumber of ignorance as he attacked CRT, which addresses the ugly racism Ricketts professes to worry about.

Recently, Ricketts has chosen to attack University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for his goal of improving diversity at the university. In trying to make UNL and the state more attractive to a greater number of people, Green is actually trying to "grow Nebraska," and in more than one sense.

Several Republican candidates are also trying to scare Nebraskans about CRT. Those candidates are suited, maybe, to govern a 1950s Nebraska.

That is not the leadership we need now.

Let's not elect leaders who would have Nebraska be the world's largest museum of 1950s ignorance. Let's elect leaders who see the world as it is.

Today, that means electing Democrats. Carol Blood is by far our best choice for governor of Nebraska.

Mark Metcalf, Sutton

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who is a Nebraskan?
Letters

Letter: Who is a Nebraskan?

I continue to be concerned by the comments of Gov. Pete Ricketts and other elected officials who are critical of the diversity plan of the Uni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News