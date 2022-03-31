 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP has a double standard

Reading another story about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and his federal trial, I am struck by a simple comparison of the possible ramifications -- not of Congressman Fortenberry’s guilt or innocence or even campaign fund-raising dangers.

What tightens my gut is the response of Nebraska's Republican leaders, some of the most prominent of whom are distancing themselves from Fortenberry. Compare that to their support for the furthering of false information about the 2020 election. Think about which is more dangerous to our nation.

There should be no support for Fortenberry if he is found guilty, but how in holy heck can our Republican leadership face themselves in the mirror when comparing their reactions in these two instances?

Herbert Abrams, Lincoln

