Letter: GOP can't pick Trump again

Donald Trump held a rally to dispute the 2020 election results and rally his supporters to march to the Capital.

We know the end result -- at least 50 law enforcement officers were injured and four people died. We also know now that then President Trump did nothing for 187 minutes to try and quell the rioters.

Listen to Trump now. He is out telling his supporters how he is essentially being picked on because he is considering running for election in 2024, though I suspect he has already made up his mind to run.

Seriously? Here is a man who, to my knowledge, has not stepped forward and taken responsibility for the insurrection nor apologized to families of those that lost their lives or were injured that day. Trump has no regard for human life unless somehow a loss of a life makes him look good.

In fact, Donald Trump couldn't give two shakes about anyone unless they do as he asks and/or are his personal bootlickers. Members of the GOP know this. Many have lived this.

Is Donald Trump the best the GOP has to put forward in 2024 for the next presidential election? I certainly hope not! But between now and the next election we will all see if the GOP is weak enough to stoop so low and make Donald Trump their 2024 presidential candidate.

Randy Clark, Lincoln