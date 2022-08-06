 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP can't pick Trump again

  • 0
APTOPIX Trump Turning Point

Former President Donald Trump reacts before addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

Donald Trump held a rally to dispute the 2020 election results and rally his supporters to march to the Capital.

We know the end result -- at least 50 law enforcement officers were injured and four people died. We also know now that then President Trump did nothing for 187 minutes to try and quell the rioters.

Listen to Trump now. He is out telling his supporters how he is essentially being picked on because he is considering running for election in 2024,  though I suspect he has already made up his mind to run.

Seriously? Here is a man who, to my knowledge, has not stepped forward and taken responsibility for the insurrection nor apologized to families of those that lost their lives or were injured that day. Trump has no regard for human life unless somehow a loss of a life makes him look good.

In fact, Donald Trump couldn't give two shakes about anyone unless they do as he asks and/or are his personal bootlickers. Members of the GOP know this. Many have lived this.

People are also reading…

Is Donald Trump the best the GOP has to put forward in 2024 for the next presidential election? I certainly hope not! But between now and the next election we will all see if the GOP is weak enough to stoop so low and make Donald Trump their 2024 presidential candidate.

Randy Clark, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Compassion for all living

Letter: Compassion for all living

The writer of the letter to the editor on July 29 ("All deserve reproductive rights") who is looking for a moral, scientific, religious or phi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News