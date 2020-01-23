Letter, 1/24: Good schools benefit everyone
Letter, 1/24: Good schools benefit everyone

Good schools lead to good neighborhoods and communities. Everyone benefits from good schools. Evidence is provided by the symbiotic relationship in Lincoln between good public schools and the growth of the city. Businesses and organizations benefit from a healthy supply of skilled, well-educated employees and customers.

Lincoln Public Schools has an excellent record of planning for the needs of students, including easy access from all parts of Lincoln. The current proposal anticipates the growth of the city and the need for new schools as well as significant improvements and upgrades to existing schools.

Lincoln Public Schools have demonstrated fiscally conservative stewardship of previous bond funds. We trust them to again use our tax dollars wisely and urge everyone to vote for the bond election.

Max and Lillie Larsen, Lincoln

Former LPS and State Board of Education members

