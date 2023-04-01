The lamentations about young people choosing to leave the state seem now more like a tradition akin to speculating on the weather or discussing quarterback play for the fall.

Nevertheless, it continues to be a problem. Theories abound as to why they leave but most people in the government come back to property taxes, which considering how much less young people earn today compared to their parents, seems an unlikely explanation.

The reality is that no one in power really asks them why they leave. But a new poll by the Arts & Science Group reported that one in four high school seniors are ruling out going to universities in states solely due to the politics of that state. It is true for liberals, moderates and even conservatives.

Conservatives are avoiding New York and California, but the number of states being excluded by moderates and liberals is much longer, and it includes Nebraska.

The reality is that the caustic nature of our political discourse may well be driving some of the best and brightest away from our state. The areas that students focus on the most are reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and gun policy.

This year’s legislative session has been animated by those exact issues. Young people are paying attention. I fear that these legislative priorities send out a signal that our politicians are not interested in creating "the good life," but they are focused on reminding young people that Nebraska is not for everyone.

Tyler R. White, Lincoln