Letter: A scary realization

Many people erroneously refer to the United States as a democracy. It’s not. It’s a constitutional republic. There’s a huge difference. In a t…

Letter: Time to stop scapegoating

Scapegoating requires a sinister mixture of false claims and clear orders. Disinformation, conspiracy thinking and fanning paranoia are keys i…

