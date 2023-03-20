Rep. Mike Flood joined other House Republicans in filing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program.

Isn’t it interesting that when it comes to his own business, Flood Digital Networks, he happily accepted an $835,592 bailout by the government from the Paycheck Protection Program? He is not alone. Millions were forgiven in loans from other Republican politicians' businesses, many who signed their name on this amicus brief.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers, who is leading the Nebraska lawsuit against alleviating the student loan crisis, had a loan forgiven in the amount of almost $300,000. Gov. Pillen had over $1.2 million forgiven.

House Republicans gladly argued a theory of unitary executive theory when Trump was in office, enabling him to do numerous ridiculous stunts without congressional approval, such as funding his border wall.

But when President Biden is trying to make life better for thousands of Nebraskans who hold predatory loans, suddenly he is overstepping his authority. That seems a little hypocritical.

This isn’t about what the president can or can’t do, it's about their loan provider donors who want to keep people trapped in a debt cycle they cannot get out of. Good for their business. Bad for us. Our elected officials should be acting in our best interests. Not filing absurd lawsuits that will deprive us from a better life.

Maybe Flood is just remembering what the good Lord said:

Loan forgiveness for me, but not for thee!

John Cartier, Lincoln