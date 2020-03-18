Letter, 3/19: Good for economy and mental health

According to research published in the journal Pediatrics (“Sexual Orientation and Suicide Attempt Disparities Among US Adolescents: 2009 −2017”), the number of high school students who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or questioning has doubled in recent years.
Despite this increased visibility, and to our shame, sexual minority students are still over three times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers.
We have an opportunity to make a difference though. According to lead study author Julia Raifman, prior research shows a correlation between public policies, LGBQ suicide attempts and mental health:
“Policies and institutions play important roles in shaping mental health disparities. With increasing numbers of national and state policies restricting sexual minority rights and linked to worse mental health, sexual minority mental health disparities may grow. At the same time, policies around nondiscrimination, antibullying, and inclusive education policies may support sexual minority health.”
You have free articles remaining.
In one 2017 study, Raifman and colleagues found a 7% reduction in suicide attempts by students in states that legalized same-sex marriage prior to Jan. 1, 2015, compared to no reduction in states that didn’t.
If passed into state law, Patty Pansing Brooks’ LB627, prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, should have a similar positive impact. Not only can LB627 convince young people who care about fairness and equality to stay in Nebraska, stemming brain drain, it may also keep some alive.
So please, Nebraska constituents, contact your state senators and ask them to vote for LB627. And please, state senators, listen.
Lincoln City Council, you also can make a difference by moving forward with a Lincoln fairness ordinance, prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation. The stakes are too high not to act.
Susan Knisely, Lincoln