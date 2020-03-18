Letter, 3/19: Good for economy and mental health

According to research published in the journal Pediatrics (“Sexual Orientation and Suicide Attempt Disparities Among US Adolescents: 2009 −2017”), the number of high school students who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or questioning has doubled in recent years.

Despite this increased visibility, and to our shame, sexual minority students are still over three times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers.

We have an opportunity to make a difference though. According to lead study author Julia Raifman, prior research shows a correlation between public policies, LGBQ suicide attempts and mental health:

“Policies and institutions play important roles in shaping mental health disparities. With increasing numbers of national and state policies restricting sexual minority rights and linked to worse mental health, sexual minority mental health disparities may grow. At the same time, policies around nondiscrimination, antibullying, and inclusive education policies may support sexual minority health.”

In one 2017 study, Raifman and colleagues found a 7% reduction in suicide attempts by students in states that legalized same-sex marriage prior to Jan. 1, 2015, compared to no reduction in states that didn’t.