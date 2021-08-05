Letter: Gold's Building is worth saving

Europe values tradition and history. The Gold's Building has been a vital part of downtown Lincoln.

What's wrong with the city that they can't find a different location for the bus transfer stop? It demonstrates a lack of concern for what's happening in downtown Lincoln. And I have to say, if I were walking downtown or living downtown, I would avoid that location. The developer is correct to think future residents would not want to live where they would pass this unsightly bus stop.

I could see in the future that this building could be developed for apartments or future retail as in a shopping area so the people living downtown could walk to shop for hardware, food, clothing, furniture and perhaps go bowling or see a movie in this building. This building could contain an indoor shopping mall.

I think the developer and city need to think about all the people who will fill all the residential developments now being built.

Look at New York City for an example of foot traffic and shopping in the city. They don't go to Walmart or Target or a huge supermarket. I think if you live downtown and want to walk to shop, this would be a perfect use of this building.