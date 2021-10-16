Letter: Going too far to make a point

If ignorance is bliss, it would seem we are living in joyful times.

Reading an article in this weekend’s paper ("Opponents call on regents to drop COVID protocols," Oct. 9) I encountered the photo of a woman wearing the yellow Star of David used by Nazis in the Holocaust. This symbol reflects cries of the pain, suffering and execution of over 6 million Jews.

The woman’s star read: “Second Class Citizen.” She was demanding UNL ease their COVID prevention policies. To clarify: Jews were not treated as second-class citizens; they were treated as sub-human non-citizens, unworthy of life.

The ignorance of someone casually associating the annihilation of an entire people with their own personal preference about a life-saving vaccine goes beyond First Amendment free expression. Anti-Semitic stereotypes and exploitation of suffering for political gain have become so common that it is impossible to distinguish cloddish insensitivity from intentional hatred.