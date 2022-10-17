 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Going beyond the sound bite

What are cornerstones of democracy? An informed citizenry, the right to vote, a peaceful transition of power in elections.

Today proforma politics – taking positions or making comments to receive attention and raise money -- are ever-present. The more absurd and non-factual the better! As Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts.” However if discussions aren’t based on facts an informed citizenry is impossible.

Today we have continual campaigning with slogans, sound bites, character assassinations and appeals to fear (immigrants, crime and foreign adversaries) but really nothing on governing plans. Republicans desire power to implement their agenda. If Donald Trump is their platform, democracy is not on the agenda.

The old Republican Party of individual freedom has a social agenda that restricts freedoms with calls for citizens to become morality police. Their agenda -- cut government services, tax cuts and investigate, investigate, investigate! Certainly not a plan to move the country forward. Only Republicans have attempted to overthrow our election, attack the Capitol and have an ex-president who still maintains he won the election. He is now supporting election deniers as candidates.

It is time for courage and integrity, not bravado and wild charges! Anyone willing to lie and cheat and not willing to accept the results of the election should never be voted into office. Don’t subject our democracy to "anything goes" to win. Our democracy is too precious to be cluttered with conspiracies, lack of facts and performative politicians. Let’s have a fair election and have explicit plans for governance.

Dan Wheeler, Lincoln

