Letter: Going beyond bumper stickers

Election logo 2020

I don't recall ever having my religious preferences being a top qualification on any job application I've ever submitted, yet the front-runners for the position of governor of the state of Nebraska seem to think their "strong Christian faith" and "conservative Christian values" are all they need to earn the job.

Campaign promises may only be as good as the paper they are written on in some cases, but it would sure be nice to know that these people have some outline of how they'd like to run our state.

Having children, being farmers, being Christian, etc., mean almost as much as having a great (or not) smile and a firm (or not) handshake. It might take nothing more than a flannel shirt, a cowboy hat, a dog and gun in a commercial for some to vote for the pretend image, but some of us are critical-thinking, engaged Nebraskans who would like to hear how a candidate looks to represent our state. Guessing flannel shirts and "Jesus is Lord" bumper stickers don't carry a lot of weight in real-world situations.

Deb Loch, Lincoln

